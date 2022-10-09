 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2 armed men rob a Greensboro convenience store, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Two armed men robbed a convenience store early Sunday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on 4646 W. Market St. at 1:44 a.m. after the robbery was reported.

Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving by unknown means, police said.

They wore orange ski-type masks and gloves, according to the release.

No additional information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 charged in robbery at Greensboro hotel last week

2 charged in robbery at Greensboro hotel last week

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 to the Microtel Inn and Suites, 4304 Big Tree Way, for a reported robbery at the business. Police said that robbery was connected to a person getting robbed at the hotel on Sept. 24, but did not provide any further details on that earlier robbery.

Winston-Salem man gets 4 days in jail for torturing, killing small animals

Winston-Salem man gets 4 days in jail for torturing, killing small animals

Caleb Daniel Dewald, 20, received four consecutive suspended sentences of six to 18 months and more than two years of supervised probation. Dewald, who had no prior criminal record, also has to complete 48 hours of community service within 180 days, get a mental health assessment and continue treatment with a therapist. He also has to serve an active jail sentence of four days within the next 30 days, the judge ruled.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert