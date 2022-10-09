2 armed men rob a Greensboro convenience store, police say

GREENSBORO — Two armed men robbed a convenience store early Sunday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on 4646 W. Market St. at 1:44 a.m. after the robbery was reported.
Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving by unknown means, police said.
They wore orange ski-type masks and gloves, according to the release.
No additional information was available and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.