2 armed men rob gas station late Saturday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the robbery of a gas station late Saturday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Speedway at 2005 E. Wendover Ave. Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, police said.
The robbers left in a dark-colored sedan driven by another man.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens also can download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Authorities are still investigating a homicide at another Speedway early Thursday in which a 72-year-old employee was killed. Patricia Grant of Greensboro died after suffering gunshot wounds at the Speedway at 2834 Battleground Ave., police said.