2 arrested in 2016 killing, including Greensboro man charged in 2020 death, records show

GREENSBORO — Two people have been charged in a 2016 killing, including a Greensboro man also charged in a 2020 killing, according to police and jail records.

Tamarius Tyshe Merritt, 22, of Greensboro and Javonn Dequan Riddick, 24, of Winston-Salem have been arrested in connection with the death of 41-year-old William Lee Locklear of Greensboro, police said in a news release.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Merritt is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail. Riddick is in Greensville Correctional Center in Virginia.

Officers responded about 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2016, to the 600 block of Forest Brook Drive and found Locklear shot to death.

Merritt was already in jail on charges connected to the 2020 killing of 30-year-old David Sterling Evans of Greensboro, police spokesman Ron Glenn confirmed.

Evans was found injured about 2:15 a.m. Aug. 31, 2020, when officers responded to a report of a person down at 2108 Meadowview Road. Evans was taken to a local hospital where he died about two weeks later, on Sept. 14. Merritt was arrested on Sept. 17, 2020, in that case, records show. He is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.