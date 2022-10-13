2 arrested in shooting that injured 1 Wednesday in Greensboro, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREENSBORO — Two people have been charged in a shooting Wednesday afternoon that injured one person, police said.

Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a gun being fired in the 1700 block of Fairfax Road and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said today they arrested 34-year-old Roosevelt Carter and 26-year-old Shymil McBee. Both were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharge of a barreled weapon into an occupied property and injury to real property.

Both are being held in the Guilford County jail on $105,000 bail each, jail records show.

