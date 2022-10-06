 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 charged in robbery at Greensboro hotel last week

GREENSBORO — Police say a robbery at the Microtel Inn and Suites last week was connected to an earlier robbery at the hotel a few days earlier.

Detectives charged Jurel Fox, 33, and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43, with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Sept. 29 robbery at the hotel, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 to the hotel at 4304 Big Tree Way for a reported robbery at the business. Police said that robbery was connected to a person getting robbed at the hotel on Sept. 24, but did not provide any further details on that earlier robbery.

