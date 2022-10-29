2 charged with selling drugs near High Point school, police say

HIGH POINT — Less than half a mile away from Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School, two people were selling heroin and other drugs from a home, police say.

On Thursday, police arrested 31-year-old Joshua D. Cureton and 40-year-old LaKisha N. Harris on multiple charges, including maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near a school or day care. Both have previously been convicted of felonies, police said Saturday in a news release. And officers have arrested Cureton nine other times since 2018 — that latest on June 28 — with six of those arrests involving drugs, police said.

The High Point Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit searched 2502 Triangle Lake Road around 9:40 a.m. Thursday and seized about 38 grams of heroin, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 29 Suboxone patches, a loaded AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.

Cureton and Harris are also charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine, possessing schedule I and II controlled substances with intent to sell or deliver, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Police said Harris was also served with three existing warrants on charges of failure to appear.