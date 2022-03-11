2 children abducted in Archdale by noncustodial parent, police say

ARCHDALE — Authorities are looking for two children taken by a noncustodial parent, according to a news release from the Archdale Police Department.

Officials received a report on Monday that the children, Jayden Robertson, 13, and Isabella Robertson, 9, were taken from a home on Belmont Drive by a noncustodial parent, police said.

Jayden was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt and Isabella was last seen wearing a blue nightgown.

Arrest warrants for child abduction have been issued for Tonya York, police said. She was last seen driving an older burgundy Chevy S10 truck. She may be in the southern part of Randolph County.

Anyone who has seen these children or has information is asked to contact local law enforcement and the Archdale Police Department at 336-434-3134, or Detective Chewning at 336-434-7336.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Archdale Crime Stoppers at 336-861-7867. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest or solutions to serious and unsolved crimes.