2 children abducted in Archdale found safe, police say; non-custodial mother still at large

Updated 5:49 p.m.

ARCHDALE — Two children taken by a noncustodial parent on Monday have been found safe, according to a Facebook post from the Archdale Police Department.

With the assistance of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Jayden Robertson, 13, and Isabella Robertson, 9, were located safe in the Seagrove area.

The non-custodial mother, Tonya York was not with the children at the time of their discovery and remains at large, police said.

Posted 4:01 p.m.

ARCHDALE — Authorities are looking for two children taken by a noncustodial parent, according to a news release from the Archdale Police Department.

Officials received a report on Monday that the children, Jayden Robertson, 13, and Isabella Robertson, 9, were taken from a home on Belmont Drive by a noncustodial parent, police said.

Jayden was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt and Isabella was last seen wearing a blue nightgown.