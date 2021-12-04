2 face charges in separate fatal crashes Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Separate wrecks four hours apart on Friday night left two people dead and two others facing charges in the fatal crashes, police said.
Officers responded to the first crash about 6:30 p.m. on East Gate City Boulevard at Interstate 40, police said in a news release.
Police said 20-year-old Michelle Espino of Greensboro was turning her 2014 Toyota Corolla left to get on to I-40 but did not yield to oncoming traffic and crashed with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by 57-year-old Michael Willard of Julian.
Espino's front seat passenger, 42-year-old Emma Dorado of Greensboro, was injured in the crash. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.
Both Espino and Willard had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Espino was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield right of way.
In the second crash, officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to 627 Creek Ridge Road where a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a juvenile crossed the center line and hit a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 Regency.
The driver of the Oldsmobile, 56-year-old Gregory Horton McKinnon of Greensboro, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.