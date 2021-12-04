 Skip to main content
2 face charges in separate fatal crashes Friday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Separate wrecks four hours apart on Friday night left two people dead and two others facing charges in the fatal crashes, police said.

Officers responded to the first crash about 6:30 p.m. on East Gate City Boulevard at Interstate 40, police said in a news release.

Police said 20-year-old Michelle Espino of Greensboro was turning her 2014 Toyota Corolla left to get on to I-40 but did not yield to oncoming traffic and crashed with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by 57-year-old Michael Willard of Julian.

Espino's front seat passenger, 42-year-old Emma Dorado of Greensboro, was injured in the crash. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

Both Espino and Willard had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Espino was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield right of way.

In the second crash, officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to 627 Creek Ridge Road where a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a juvenile crossed the center line and hit a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 Regency.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 56-year-old Gregory Horton McKinnon of Greensboro, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police did not release the name or age of the juvenile, who was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center, careless and reckless driving, and no operator’s license.

