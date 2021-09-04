2 found shot to death Friday night at Drawbridge Parkway residence, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 3500 block of Drawbridge Parkway for a report of a shooting.

Early Saturday, police identified the victim as 64-year-old Sheryl Ann Ward of Greensboro. The second person found dead was identified as 64-year-old Kerry Bruce Ward, also of Greensboro. Police did not say if the two were related or give a motive in the shootings.