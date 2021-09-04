 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 found shot to death Friday night at Drawbridge Parkway residence, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
alert top story

2 found shot to death Friday night at Drawbridge Parkway residence, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Police found two people shot to death late Friday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 3500 block of Drawbridge Parkway for a report of a shooting.

Early Saturday, police identified the victim as 64-year-old Sheryl Ann Ward of Greensboro. The second person found dead was identified as 64-year-old Kerry Bruce Ward, also of Greensboro. Police did not say if the two were related or give a motive in the shootings.

Police said they have identified everyone involved in the shootings and are not looking for a suspect.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News