2 injured in drive-by shooting on I-40 in Greensboro Friday, police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to Interstate 40 eastbound between Freeman Mill and Randleman roads for a report of a shooting and found one victim in a vehicle who had been shot in the leg and another victim who was shot in the shoulder, police said in a news release. No further details were released about their conditions.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Honda Accord.

Police did not have full suspect descriptions and gave no potential motive in the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

