2 injured in Saturday shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after two people were found shot Saturday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the intersection of South and Ogden streets, police said in a news release. They found two people who had been shot; both were taken to a local hospital.
Police did not release further information on the victims or give a possible motive in the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.