2 injured in shooting at Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge, police say

GREENSBORO — Two people were injured early Saturday in a shooting at a hookah lounge on Spring Garden Street, police said.

Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. to Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge, 4117 Spring Garden St. for a reported shooting, police said in a news release. They found two people who had been shot; both were taken to a local hospital.

Police released no further details, including the conditions of the victims, a possible motive or whether there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.