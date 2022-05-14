 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2 injured in shooting at Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Two people were injured early Saturday in a shooting at a hookah lounge on Spring Garden Street, police said.

Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. to Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge, 4117 Spring Garden St. for a reported shooting, police said in a news release. They found two people who had been shot; both were taken to a local hospital.

Police released no further details, including the conditions of the victims, a possible motive or whether there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert