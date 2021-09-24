2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Two people were injured Friday night in a shooting on Hudgins Drive, police said.

Officers responded at 7 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hudgins Drive for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

EMS took both to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not release a possible motive in the shooting and said they have no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.