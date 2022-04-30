2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Two people were found shot Saturday night in the 2300 block of Randleman Road, police said.
Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.
Police did not release details about possible suspects or a motive and said no further information was available Saturday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.