 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Two people were found shot Saturday night in the 2300 block of Randleman Road, police said.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.

Police did not release details about possible suspects or a motive and said no further information was available Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert