2 killed, 1 injured in shooting early Saturday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday left two people dead and a third injured.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Brice and Warren streets for a report of gunfire, police said in a news release. They found 19-year-old Delorion Deshawn Smith of Whiteville and 20-year-old Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson of Chadbourn with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital but later died, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said a third person who had been shot was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. That person's injury is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.