2 men arrested after pregnant woman shot after traffic crash in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — A pregnant woman suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting after a traffic crash on Monday, High Point police said in a news release.

The woman, who police said was five months pregnant, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she was in stable condition, police said.

Deontre A. Horne.JPG

Deontre A. Horne

Authorities received calls about 6:40 p.m. about a traffic crash involving two vehicles in the 1600 block of South Main Street, followed by a disturbance with shots being fired.

Jeremiah M. Williamson.JPG

Jeremiah M. Williamson

Officers located both vehicles in the parking lot of a business and observed that one vehicle had been struck at least eight times by gunfire, the release said. Neither vehicle sustained significant damage from the crash itself, police said.

Officers found a 36-year-old pregnant woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a nearby business and applied tourniquets to control the victim's loss of blood, police said.

Officers also located Deontre A. Horne, 19, of High Point, and Jeremiah M. Williamson, 19, of Thomasville, and determined both men had firearms and had fired shots at the victim's vehicle. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded and obtained statements from the men and seized the firearms involved.

Horne and Williamson were arrested Wednesday and are each being held at the High Point jail on $750,000 bail. Horne is charged with attempted first-degree murder, and Williamson is charged with attempted murder, according to online booking records. 

Horne and Williamson are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

0 Comments

