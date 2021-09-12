2 separate shootings in Greensboro under investigation Sunday; one victim later dies

Updated 2:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A 17-year-old has died after he was shot overnight, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police on Sunday identified the victim as Traveyon Deandre Hairston of Greensboro. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

At 11:19 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2000 block of Ellington Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located Hairston, who was listed in stable condition at the time. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Posted 12:44 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating two shootings that occurred in Greensboro this weekend, according to news releases from police.

The first shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Ellington Street.

At 11:19 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was in stable condition and taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.