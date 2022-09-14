2 taken into custody after shots fired at Greensboro officer following robbery, police say

GREENSBORO — A robbery suspect shot at a police officer before fleeing in a vehicle leading to a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The officer was not injured but a police vehicle was struck, police said in a news release.
Police said 23-year-old Zenas-Antonio Humphrey and a 15-year-old juvenile were taken into custody after the vehicle pursuit.
Officers responded at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Peach Orchard Drive and Orchard Ridge for a report of someone being robbed. Another officer who was in the area saw the suspects walking near Arcaro Drive and North Church Street. Police said just moments later, one of the suspects fired at the officer before fleeing on foot to a nearby vehicle. Police pursued the vehicle before stopping it without further incident on 16th Street near Fairview Street, according to the release.
Humphrey has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with firearm on a law enforcement official, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.
It was not clear what charges, if any, were filed against the juvenile.
Police said charges connected to the vehicle pursuit are pending.
