 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2 Triad Cook Outs robbed early Friday, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A Cook Out restaurant here was robbed early today at gunpoint less than three hours after a similar robbery at a Winston-Salem Cook Out, police reports show.

There were no reports of injuries at either robbery.

Winston-Salem police officers responded about 1:40 a.m. to the Cook Out at 3101 Peters Creek Parkway. Someone with a handgun demanded money at the drive-thru and fled in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash, police said in a news release.

Police did not release a description of the robber or vehicle.

In Greensboro, officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to the Cook Out at 3804 W. Gate City Blvd. for a reported robbery. Two armed men wearing ski masks took an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a news release. The robbers fled in a white SUV.

People are also reading…

Police did not have a full description of the robbers or a make or model of the SUV.

Anyone with information in the Greensboro robbery can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

In the Winston-Salem robbery, anyone with information can contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (336-728-3904 for Spanish). Tips can also be sent online.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

Teen shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Baker Drive for a report of shooting, police said in a news release. One male victim was found with a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said today the teen has died.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Police bodycam shows officers chasing bear out of California home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert