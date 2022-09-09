2 Triad Cook Outs robbed early Friday, police say

GREENSBORO — A Cook Out restaurant here was robbed early today at gunpoint less than three hours after a similar robbery at a Winston-Salem Cook Out, police reports show.

There were no reports of injuries at either robbery.

Winston-Salem police officers responded about 1:40 a.m. to the Cook Out at 3101 Peters Creek Parkway. Someone with a handgun demanded money at the drive-thru and fled in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash, police said in a news release.

Police did not release a description of the robber or vehicle.

In Greensboro, officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to the Cook Out at 3804 W. Gate City Blvd. for a reported robbery. Two armed men wearing ski masks took an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a news release. The robbers fled in a white SUV.

Police did not have a full description of the robbers or a make or model of the SUV.

Anyone with information in the Greensboro robbery can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

In the Winston-Salem robbery, anyone with information can contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (336-728-3904 for Spanish). Tips can also be sent online.