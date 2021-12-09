2 women stabbed in High Point; police search for High Point man they say is the assailant

HIGH POINT — Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two women during an altercation Wednesday evening.

Arrest warrants for Corey Lorenzo Fuller Jr., 28, of High Point, have been issued for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

Officers responded at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Brentwood Street and found the two injured women. Police believe Fuller stabbed the first woman multiple times during what began as a domestic argument; She suffered several severe stab wounds to her head and hands.

A woman who tried to intervene suffered severe cuts to her hands.

Both women were taken to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000; or, download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.