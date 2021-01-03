 Skip to main content
21-year-old man shot in Greensboro dies from his injuries, police say.
21-year-old man shot in Greensboro dies from his injuries, police say.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who was found shot on Shaw Street has died at the hospital, police said in a news release.

Darrick Kelly, 21, was found injured in the 200 block of Shaw Street at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Greensboro police said. 

No suspect information was available and did not police release additional information. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

