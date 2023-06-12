The victim of an aggravated assault reported in Greensboro Sunday morning has died of those injuries.

Greensboro police officers said they responded to the call at 2:43 a.m. to the 4500 Block of West Market Street. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as Kayla Peterson, 21, of Greensboro.

On Monday morning, Peterson succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred in a parking lot and that the suspect left in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.