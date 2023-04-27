The state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Greensboro more than a decade ago.

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded about 4:30 a.m. Nov. 26, 2012 to a call about a shooting at a residence on Kersey Street in Greensboro. Upon arrival, officers located Jeremy Jermih Bailey in the residence deceased from a gunshot wound.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2450, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 336-373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919 662-4500.