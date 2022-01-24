2nd person arrested in connection with Greensboro homicide, police say

GREENSBORO — A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Greensboro man, according to a release from Greensboro police.

Ozahrie Lee Brooks, 18, of Greensboro, is charged with accessory after the fact in the killing of Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst of Greensboro, police said.

Whitehurst, 20, was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 11 p.m. Jan. 5. He was found dead the next evening in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road, police spokesman Ron Glenn said.

Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree murder in the case, police said.

Police have not released information about how Whitehurst was killed or a possible motive in the slaying.