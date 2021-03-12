 Skip to main content
2nd shooting Friday night injures one, Greensboro police say
2nd shooting Friday night injures one, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Less than two hours after four people were found shot Friday, police responded to a second shooting in the city where someone was injured.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Rankin Road about 8:50 p.m. on a report of a gun being fired, police said in a news release. They found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police did not release any more information about the person who was shot, including their condition.

Police also did not say if there is a suspect in the shooting.

Earlier on Friday, about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Shaw Street and 100 block of Huffman Street and found a total of four victims.

Police did not release any details on those who were shot, but WGHP-Channel 8 reported that one is a juvenile.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com.

