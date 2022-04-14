 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2nd suspect charged with first-degree murder in January shooting

  • 0
Police crime scene tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in the January shooting of Michael Antown Hemphill.

John Richardson, 53, of Greensboro was charged on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

On April 7, Jonathan Murphy, 38, of Greensboro was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found a conscious gunshot victim with serious injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim was identified as Michael Antown Hemphill, 46, of Greensboro. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Grand Rapids police release videos of officer fatally shooting Black man

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert