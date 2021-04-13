 Skip to main content
3 charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem man at Greensboro McDonald's restaurant, police say
GREENSBORO — Three people have been charged in the shooting death of a Winston-Salem man at a local fast-food restaurant, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Authorities arrested Joshua Lapree Padgett, 32, of Asheboro along with Greensboro residents Justin Jones, 21, and Nicole Angelina Newby, 27. All three were charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Padgett also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. 

All are being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center. 

Officers responded about 9:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an aggravated assault at the McDonald's at 4427 W. Wendover Ave. They found 29-year-old Chavez Laquan Vargas with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, but died later in the day from his injuries, police said.

In December 2014, Vargas was injured in a double shooting in Winston-Salem.

Vargas and another man were shot and wounded in the parking lot of Kester Mill Village off Hanes Mall Boulevard, according to a story in the Winston-Salem Journal.

Vargas, who was 23 at the time, was shot once and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.

At the time, police said the shooting was not random and that the people involved knew each other.

Anyone with information about the Greensboro shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can submit tips via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

