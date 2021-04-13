3 charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem man at Greensboro McDonald's restaurant, police say

GREENSBORO — Three people have been charged in the shooting death of a Winston-Salem man at a local fast-food restaurant, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Authorities arrested Joshua Lapree Padgett, 32, of Asheboro along with Greensboro residents Justin Jones, 21, and Nicole Angelina Newby, 27. All three were charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Padgett also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

All are being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.

Officers responded about 9:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an aggravated assault at the McDonald's at 4427 W. Wendover Ave. They found 29-year-old Chavez Laquan Vargas with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, but died later in the day from his injuries, police said.

In December 2014, Vargas was injured in a double shooting in Winston-Salem.

Vargas and another man were shot and wounded in the parking lot of Kester Mill Village off Hanes Mall Boulevard, according to a story in the Winston-Salem Journal.