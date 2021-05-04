3 Greensboro businesses robbed within minutes of one another, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after three Greensboro businesses were robbed within minutes of one another Monday night, police said in a news release.

At 9:29 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Firehouse Grocery at 547 S. Mendenhall St. Two men robbed the store at gunpoint, took cash and fled, police said.

One of the men was wearing an orange and white windbreaker, while the second man was dressed in black clothing, according to police.

At 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a second robbery at a BP gas station at 4700 W. Market St. Five minutes later, officers were alerted to a third robbery at the Circle K at 1585 New Garden Road, police said.

Two men, wearing clothing that matched the description of the pair that robbed Firehouse Grocery, took cash at gunpoint at each of the stores, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.