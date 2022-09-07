3 guns and illegal drugs seized by High Point police

HIGH POINT — Authorities seized three guns with extended magazines and illegal drugs while investigating possible gang and drug activity at a home, High Point police said in a news release.

At 11:23 a.m., officers with the department’s Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 200 block of Hobson Street. While officers spoke to an individual on the front porch, they saw someone run out of the back door.

Officers found a small backpack in the area where the individual ran. The backpack contained the guns, one of which was stolen, 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, 55.9 grams of crack cocaine, 3.8 grams of heroin, ecstasy tablets and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

After a short foot chase, officers arrested Johnmaine L. Rogers, 18, of High Point. He was charged with trafficking schedule II drugs, possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD)

schedule II drugs, PWISD methamphetamine, PWISD heroin, PWISD ecstasy, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana, the release said. Rogers also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, police said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the Hobson Street home, but did not find narcotics or weapons inside.