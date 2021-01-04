3 High Point residents charged in shooting death of Alamance County man

BURLINGTON — Three High Point residents are under arrest in the killing of a man just outside of the Burlington city limits.

At 12:19 a.m. Monday, Alamance County deputies responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Durham Street Extension and found a resident there administering CPR to William Gene Williams III. EMS responded, but Williams, who lived at the residence, did not survive his gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Witnesses identified suspects in the shooting, who drove off in a blue Nissan Altima, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was spotted by Elon police officers on University Drive in Elon and they attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop and turned onto Interstate 40 West, according to the release. Elon Police kept the Altima in sight and it was stopped in Greensboro by the Greensboro Police Department, according to the release.

Three people were taken into custody and transferred to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives there charged the following individuals: