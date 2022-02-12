3 injured in shooting early Saturday at Greensboro nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO — Three people were shot early Saturday at a local nightclub, police said.

Officers responded at 1:37 a.m. to Trust, a nightclub at 2800 W. Gate City Blvd., in response to a report of multiple shooting victims, police said in a news release. Guilford County EMS took one person to the hospital and two people were taken there by private vehicle, police said. All had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said they have no more information, including details on any suspects. They also did not release a potential motive in the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.