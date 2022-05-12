3 pedestrians struck in High Point hit-and-run; police arrest 63-year-old in the case

HIGH POINT — Three pedestrians were struck in late Wednesday in an incident involving an impaired driver, High Point police said in a news release.

Just after 10 p.m., authorities were called to the scene at East Springfield Road and Bellemeade Street. A 911 caller reported that a juvenile had been struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Officers determined that a group of three people had been struck by the same vehicle. Their injuries ranged from serious to minor and all were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital for treatment. Two of the victims were treated and released while the third remains hospitalized with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle, including its make, color and damage location.

At 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, 911 communications received a call from a citizen reporting a possible intoxicated driver near Eastchester Drive and North University Parkway. The 911 caller's description of the vehicle matched that given in the earlier hit-and-run crash, police said. Officers located suspect vehicle and stopped it.

The vehicle was a 2014 Mercedes-Benz being driven by Victor Charles Brooks, 63, of Huntersville, according to the release. Brooks was taken into custody and is charged with driving while impaired, felony hit-and-run and three counts of possession of a fraudulent identification, police said.

Brooks is being held at the High Point jail under $25,000 secured bail.