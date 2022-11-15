3 people shot in Browns Summit, Guilford County sheriff says

BROWNS SUMMIT — Three people were shot early Sunday morning at a residence, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

At 12:34 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 52 Sugar Maple Drive. Upon arrival, deputies located three victims inside the residence. All three victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The investigation is continuing, the release said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Garlick at 336-641-5966 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.