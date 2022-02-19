 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 assaults leave 4 injured over 16-hour period on Saturday, Greensboro police
4 assaults leave 4 injured over 16-hour period on Saturday, Greensboro police

GREENSBORO — Police responded to three shootings and an assault with a hammer over about a 16-hour period on Saturday.

The first assault took place early Saturday, with officers responding about 12:25 a.m. to the 2100 block of Textile Drive. One person was found shot and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

At 5:50 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Farmington Drive where they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 1800 Britton St. for a person with blunt force trauma after being beaten with a hammer. The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

In the most recent assault, officers responded about 4:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Laurel Lee Terrace. One person was found shot and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police released no further details in the assaults, including suspect information or possible motives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

