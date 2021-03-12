4 injured in shooting Friday night in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after four people were injured Friday night in a shooting at two nearby streets.

Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Shaw Street and 100 block of Huffman Street and found a total of four victims, police said in a news release.

Police did not release any details on those who were shot, but WGHP-Channel 8 reported that one is a juvenile.

They were all taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police said they have no suspect information.

Traffic is closed to the public at both affected areas, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com.