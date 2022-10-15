5 charged after shooting at Dudley High campus Friday night, police say

GREENSBORO — Five people, including a juvenile, face charges after a shooting late Friday on the Dudley High campus, police said.
Officers responded about 10:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a gun being fired at 1200 Lincoln St., which is the high school, and found one person seriously injured, police said in a news release.
Na’im Williams-Donnell, 24, Sentellis Cooper, 18, Rashoud Carter, 18, and a juvenile were charged with possessing a firearm on school property and possessing a stolen firearm, both felonies, police said.
Carter was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
A fifth person, 18-year-old Nasir Shipman, will also be charged with possessing a firearm on school property and possessing a stolen firearm, police said.
Other local media outlets reported that the shooting took place in the school's parking lot and did not involve any students.
Police did not give a possible motive in the shooting.