 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 homemade explosive devices have been found along a Gibsonville street. Now a $10,000 reward is offered in the case.
0 comments
breaking top story

5 homemade explosive devices have been found along a Gibsonville street. Now a $10,000 reward is offered in the case.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GIBSONVILLE — A $10,000 reward is being offered in a case where at least five homemade explosive devices have been found along a single street in the past few weeks, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The devices have been found along Wood Street since January 22. Residents also have reported hearing explosions for the past several months, according to the release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The FBI is extremely concerned someone is reckless enough to build these devices and careless enough to leave them lying around a neighborhood for anyone to find," Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of the FBI's Charlotte office, said in the release. "We are grateful no one has been hurt and committed to finding out who is responsible. We hope the community will help us resolve this dangerous situation.” 

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Gibsonville police are asking the public for assistance in the investigation. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Homemade explosive devices are extremely volatile and should not be handled. Anyone who sees a suspicious item should not touch it and call 911 immediately.

Anyone information is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or Gibsonville police at 336-449-6677.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro
Crime

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Brighton Street for a report of gunfire and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News