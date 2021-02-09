5 homemade explosive devices have been found along a Gibsonville street. Now a $10,000 reward is offered in the case.

GIBSONVILLE — A $10,000 reward is being offered in a case where at least five homemade explosive devices have been found along a single street in the past few weeks, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The devices have been found along Wood Street since January 22. Residents also have reported hearing explosions for the past several months, according to the release.

“The FBI is extremely concerned someone is reckless enough to build these devices and careless enough to leave them lying around a neighborhood for anyone to find," Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of the FBI's Charlotte office, said in the release. "We are grateful no one has been hurt and committed to finding out who is responsible. We hope the community will help us resolve this dangerous situation.”

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Gibsonville police are asking the public for assistance in the investigation. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.