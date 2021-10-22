5 people seriously injured in Friday crash on Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police say a Charlotte woman faces charges in a crash Friday morning that injured her and her four passengers.

Krystal Grant, 24, is charged with DWI in the wreck about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Josephine Boyd Street, police said in a news release.

Police said Grant was driving north in her Jeep Cherokee when she ran off the road and hit a telephone pole and then a tree. Grant and her four passengers were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

Police said speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Josephine Boyd Street was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.