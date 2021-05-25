$7,000 reward offered in 2019 Greensboro homicide where woman was shot while driving with 2 children

GREENSBORO — A reward of up to $7,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a Greensboro woman in 2019.

At 4:35 p.m. March 3, 2019, officers responded to a report of shots being fired at the intersection of Patton Avenue and South Elm-Eugene Street and found a vehicle crashed into a nearby fence, according to Greensboro police.

Carolyn Rose Tiger, 26, was driving a black Nissan and was possibly involved in a minor traffic accident with a newer model Hyundai vehicle near South Elm-Eugene and Meadowview Drive, police said.

Both cars traveled north on South Elm-Eugene to Patton Avenue where the Hyundai driver attempted to block Tiger's car. The driver of the Hyundai pulled out a rifle and opened fire on Tiger's car as she tried to drive away, police said.

Tiger was shot and pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw a light blue vehicle leaving the area, headed east on Patton Avenue.