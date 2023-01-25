 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8-year-old girl is shot in her bed in Greensboro. She's listed in critical condition.

An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in her bed early this morning in Greensboro.

The girl was asleep in her bed when someone shot into her home and she was struck by a bullet, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police were called to the home, near the intersection of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street, just before 1 a.m. 

No suspect information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

