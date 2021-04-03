A 25-year-old man is wanted in the death of his grandfather early Saturday in Asheboro, Randolph County Sheriff's Office says

ASHEBORO — A man wanted in the fatal stabbing of his grandfather on Saturday morning should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities warned.

Brian Cody King, 25, faces a charge of murder in the death of 74-year-old Harold Stephen King, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies found the older King dead after responding to 219 Emmanuel Church Road Saturday to investigate a report of a stabbing.

The sheriff's office said that after the stabbing, Brian King took his grandmother from the house and several hours later dropped her off at an undisclosed location in Thomasville where she called 911. She was being treated Saturday at a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office said Brian King's red, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was found later Saturday in Mooresville in Iredell County. However, they were unable to find him during a search of the area

Brian King is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information or who sees him is asked to call 911.