A 5-month-old girl who was in vehicle stolen Friday night has been found safe, Greensboro police say

Update 10:57 a.m. Saturday

GREENSBORO — Police say a 5-month-old girl who was inside a vehicle stolen Friday night has been found and is safe.

The child and the vehicle were both recovered in Winston-Salem, police said Saturday morning in a news release.

Police said Nora Grant was in a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan when it was stolen about 9:20 p.m. Friday from a gas station at 2435 Randleman Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen with a 5-month-old girl still in it.

The black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from the 2400 block of Randleman Road about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release. The compact SUV has North Carolina plate HFK-2105.

The vehicle had a dent on the driver side bumper with white paint transfer.

Police ask that anyone who knows where the vehicle or child are to call 911. Tips can also be called in to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.