A 94-year-old woman crossing the road is hit by two vehicles. Burlington police are looking for the drivers.

BURLINGTON — A 94-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by two vehicles Sunday and officials are looking for the drivers, police said.

Ethel Murray was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Officers responded at 2:35 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Sharpe Road and Lakeside Avenue for a report of a pedestrian being hit.

Police said witnesses in the felony hit-and-run investigation reported seeing Murray get hit twice while in the middle of the intersection. The two vehicles, which were traveling South on Lakeside Avenue, were described as a low-riding, newer model gray Honda Civic with a loud exhaust and dark tinted windows and an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler.

Anyone with information can contact police at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or leave a tip via the P3Tips app.