 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A grocery clerk was shot Saturday night and High Point police need help identifying two suspects in the case.
0 Comments
breaking top story

A grocery clerk was shot Saturday night and High Point police need help identifying two suspects in the case.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — One of two men impatient to pay for their beer shot a grocery clerk Saturday night and now police are seeking help with identifying them.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at Apple Tree Grocery, High Point police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the store at 1105 E. Green Drive and found the 30-year-old store clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his groin and legs.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition, according to the release.

Suspect 1.JPG

High Point police are searching for this unidentified man regarding a shooting on Saturday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect 2.JPG

High Point police are searching for this unidentified man regarding a shooting on Saturday night.

Police said two men did not want to wait to pay for their beer at the cash register. The men went into the beer cooler to persuade another employee to take their money.

Surveillance video shows the men arguing with the clerk in the cooler area when that employee refused to take the money. As the men left the cooler, one of them took a handgun from his waistband and shot the clerk multiple times, police said.

Suspect's vehicle.JPG

High Point police say two suspects in a shooting at a grocery store on Saturday left in this vehicle.

Both men left the area in a white Jeep Cherokee. Authorities have released surveillance photos in an effort to them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Crump at 336-887-7877. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or via the P3 mobile app.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News