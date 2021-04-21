 Skip to main content
A month after a missing woman's body was found, police charged a Greensboro man in her death
A month after a missing woman's body was found, police charged a Greensboro man in her death

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man was charged on Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found nearly a month after she disappeared, police said in a news release.

According to police, 40-year-old Nikki Shore was reported missing from Greensboro on March 1, but had not been heard from since Feb. 22. On March 18, Shore's body was found in Browns Summit and the case was classified as a homicide, police said. 

Investigation by the police department and Guilford County Sheriff's Office led officers to charge Jacques Silkett, 27, with first-degree murder and robbery.

Silkett was already being held at the Guilford County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served with the new charges. He remains in jail without bail, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

