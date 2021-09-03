 Skip to main content
A person shot on Gate City Boulevard is in critical condition, Greensboro police say
A person shot on Gate City Boulevard is in critical condition, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person is in critical condition after being shot on Gate City Boulevard Friday afternoon, police said in a news release. 

About 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of assault in the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. 

The person was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said. 

All those involved in the shooting have been identified, police said, but additional information is not being made available at this time as authorities continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous

