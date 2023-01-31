A weekend of 'random acts of violence': Greensboro now at 5 homicides for year

GREENSBORO — One of the fatal shootings that took place in Greensboro over the weekend was at a "gentleman's nightclub" that has been the scene of at least two other, non-fatal shootings in the past 18 months.

In total, three people died and at least seven were injured this weekend in at least three separate incidents. Police do not suspect that the shootings are connected.

The deaths bring the number of homicides in the city this year to five — one fewer than at this time last year, Greensboro police spokesperson Josie Cambareri said.

"How do you describe random acts of violence?" said Greensboro City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, whose district includes two of the locations where people were shot over the weekend.

Hightower grieves for the victims of the latest spate of violence.

"I don't think it speaks to who Greensboro is," Hightower said of the shootings.

"I think it really says every city is struggling with these random acts of violence," Hightower said. "Every city is struggling to find the right solution."

Police responded to a call about 3 a.m. Sunday at Southside Johnny's, a strip club on Market Street, where they found 36-year-old Cedric Cantrell Monroe and six others with gunshot wounds. Monroe died of his injuries.

An altercation broke out between two groups inside the establishment before gunshots were fired, Cambareri said. It was not immediately clear how many people fired weapons.

No arrests have been announced.

In the earlier incidents at the club, shootings were reported in July 2021 and February 2022. In each case, the report involved a single victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one could be reached at the club on Monday.

Across town on Saturday, police responding to a call near a strip of businesses in the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road, near Vandalia Road, found two gunshot victims with serious injuries. One died later that night. Police had not released the name of the victim, saying they were trying to locate the next-of-kin.

Police also responded to another assault call on Saturday and found Kalup Maynard, 26, with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive which is off Creek Ridge Road, near Business 85.

Maynard later died from his injuries.

Hightower said Greensboro has been working to thwart violence and has signed on to programs that have shown promise.

"But if someone gets angry and doesn't know how to de-escalate, then this happens," Hightower said. "It's an individual action."