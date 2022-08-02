AAU track meet suspended after fight; 3 sent to hospital with minor injuries

GREENSBORO — The AAU Junior Olympic Games canceled Tuesday's track meet after a fight under the stands, the organization said.

The track meet is being held at N.C. A&T's Truist Stadium but is not a university event.

A source with the university said they were advised three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. WGHP-Channel 8 reported 10 people in all had some type of injury. The A&T source said most were scrapes and bruises or heat-related.

The high reached 96 degrees on Tuesday.

AAU said on Twitter the meet was suspended, but will resume on Wednesday.

The Amateur Athletic Union's Junior Olympics events started July 26 and go through Saturday. Most are being held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The track events started Friday.