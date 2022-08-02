 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AAU track meet suspended after fight; 3 sent to hospital with minor injuries

GREENSBORO — The AAU Junior Olympic Games canceled Tuesday's track meet after a fight under the stands, the organization said.

The track meet is being held at N.C. A&T's Truist Stadium but is not a university event.

A source with the university said they were advised three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. WGHP-Channel 8 reported 10 people in all had some type of injury. The A&T source said most were scrapes and bruises or heat-related.

The high reached 96 degrees on Tuesday.

AAU said on Twitter the meet was suspended, but will resume on Wednesday.

Here's their tweet:

The Amateur Athletic Union's Junior Olympics events started July 26 and go through Saturday. Most are being held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The track events started Friday.

