Alamance County deputies arrest man accused of holding woman, 2 children, in home against their will

HAW RIVER — Alamance County deputies arrested a 32-year-old man Tuesday who they say was holding his girlfriend and her two children in a home against their will.

Deputies responded to a domestic call at 6:30 p.m. that day to a home on Cedar Hill Drive and spoke with a family member who told them that the woman and her children were inside and believed to be in distress.

Deputies attempted to get the woman and her boyfriend to exit the residence, but they refused. Based on information gathered and the domestic violence history with the parties involved, deputies forced entry into the home, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located Dustin Wayne Cook, who was hiding in a closet.

As the investigation continued, deputies say they learned that the woman and her two minor children were being held by Cook against their will and not allowed to leave the residence.

Cook was arrested and charged with three counts of false imprisonment and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, sheriff's officials said in the news release. Cook was also served with five outstanding orders for arrest involving probation violations and failures to appear.

He was jailed on a $103,000 secured bond.